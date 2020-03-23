AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Alleghany worth $81,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock traded down $13.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,583. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $454.39 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $720.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

