AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,825 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Fair Isaac worth $78,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after acquiring an additional 167,957 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.07. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

