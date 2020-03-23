AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,399 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $72,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,418. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.