AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.59% of Murphy USA worth $93,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,223. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

