AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,114 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $91,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.57. 3,926,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

