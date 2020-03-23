AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $71,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.03. 50,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,718. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

