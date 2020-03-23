AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of HD Supply worth $77,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 119,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

