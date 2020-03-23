AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $94,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.