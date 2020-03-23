AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allergan worth $82,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.50.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

