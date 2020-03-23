AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 201.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Marathon Petroleum worth $90,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 99,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,123 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.98. 6,284,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,472. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

