AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,179 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Manhattan Associates worth $76,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

