AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 283,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Globus Medical worth $70,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.22. 52,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,571. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

