AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of AGCO worth $91,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,683,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after acquiring an additional 180,919 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in AGCO by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

