AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $83,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.30. 80,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

