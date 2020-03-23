AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,125,666 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,153,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.68% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $92,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.54. 568,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

