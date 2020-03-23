AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 13,049 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cooper Companies worth $92,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $249.69. 179,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,488. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.23. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

