AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 204,098 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,098 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of L3Harris worth $72,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,933,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.40. 72,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.36. L3Harris has a one year low of $149.21 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

