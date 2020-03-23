AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 316,168 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,168 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $87,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.77. 3,232,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

