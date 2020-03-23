AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 514,844 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514,844 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 527,233 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NEM traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $43.16. 1,072,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,415,008. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

