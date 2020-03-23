AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,465,339 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,465,339 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Twitter worth $70,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Twitter by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 9,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. SRB Corp grew its stake in Twitter by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 17,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 845,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,053,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

