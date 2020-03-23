AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,909 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of J2 Global worth $91,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,553,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after buying an additional 355,483 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 382,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 299,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in J2 Global by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

