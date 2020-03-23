AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,068,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Ciena worth $83,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $180,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Ciena stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,229. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.