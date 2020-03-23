Aragon Trading 46.8% Higher Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00010809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX and HitBTC. Aragon has a total market cap of $22.89 million and $2.04 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 428.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02600605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00186723 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,615,203 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, AirSwap, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.