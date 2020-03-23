Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,952,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,702. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,160,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,083,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.