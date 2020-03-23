Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Arconic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arconic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Arconic by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 625,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 299,362 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $13.25 on Monday. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

