Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Argo Group worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

ARGO opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.53.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

