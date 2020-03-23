Arion Trading 60.3% Higher This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $13,631.45 and $68.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.02672728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,105,409 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

