Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 42.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $8,921,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $164.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.89 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.