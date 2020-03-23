Ark Trading 31.1% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and Cryptopia. Ark has a market capitalization of $17.77 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,274,938 coins and its circulating supply is 118,960,676 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Bit-Z, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptomate, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.