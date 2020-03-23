ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00601991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007776 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.