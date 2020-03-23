Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

AJG opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Assetmark bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

