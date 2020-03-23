Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy Sells 1,514 Shares

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $56,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARVN stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

