Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $31,065.86 in Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.13. 315,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,245. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.42. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,022,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

