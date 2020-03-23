Arvinas Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.95). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

ARVN stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,483.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

