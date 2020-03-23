Aryacoin (AYA) Market Capitalization Hits $338,398.62

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $338,398.62 and $119.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007306 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,391,799 coins and its circulating supply is 127,791,810 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

