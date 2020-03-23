ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASHTY traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.66. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $145.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

