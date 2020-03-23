Asian Dragon Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $44,479.55 and approximately $535.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005052 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

