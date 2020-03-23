Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $2,565,693. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.