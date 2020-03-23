Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,756 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $179.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

