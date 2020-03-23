Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.32.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.