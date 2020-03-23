Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $250.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.64 and a 200 day moving average of $315.23. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

