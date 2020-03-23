Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 179,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $125.44 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on TIF shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

