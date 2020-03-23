Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after buying an additional 754,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,622,000 after purchasing an additional 774,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

