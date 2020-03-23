Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,278 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $108.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

