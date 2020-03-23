Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,325 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

