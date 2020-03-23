Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 22,245 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,245 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $89.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

