Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,030 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after buying an additional 516,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 563,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $89.46 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

