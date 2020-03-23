Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 49,767 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,767 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Cfra upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

