Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,893 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after buying an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,946,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Everest Re Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $194.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.78 and a 200-day moving average of $263.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

