Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,846 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Trimble worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

